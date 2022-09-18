B.C. municipal election 2022: Telkwa results

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the Village of Telkwa will hit the polls this fall in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election held on Oct. 15.

The election comes after a turbulent four-year period in village politics. Only two of the five council members elected in 2018 remain in office.

Four councillors were acclaimed in 2018, two of whom — Rick Fuerst and Matthew Monkman — stepped down within two years due to challenges associated with the demands of their day jobs. Telkwa’s mayor, Brad Layton, resigned in January this year due to “health issues,” according to a release from the Village of Telkwa.

Leroy Dekens, a veteran councillor, took over for Layton and aims to stay on as mayor in 2022. Derek Meerdink and Dave Linsey joined incumbent Annette Morgan on the village council after byelections held in 2019 and 2021.

Meerdink has stepped into the mayoral ring with Dekens.

Candidates

Mayor

Leroy Dekens

Derek Meerdink

Council

Lee Ewald

Cathy Frenette

Annette Morgan (incumbent)

Simon Schat

Population of municipality

1,474

Boundary of the municipality

Telkwa is located along the Yellowhead Highway and the Bulkley River, at its confluence with the Telkwa River.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.