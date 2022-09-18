B.C. municipal election 2022: Invermere results

Residents of Invermere will be voting for their next council on Oct. 15 in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Allen Miller was elected mayor of Invermere in 2018. Coun. Greg Anderson was re-elected that same year while Kayja Becker, Ute Juras and Gerry Taft were all voted in for the first time.
Miller will serve another term, after running unopposed in 2022.
Candidates
Mayor
Al Miller (Allen Miller) (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)
Council
Kayja Becker (Incumbent)
Jack O Caldbick
Gerry Taft (Incumbent)
Mark Topliff
Theresa Wood
Population of municipality
3,917 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Invermere can be found on Windermere Lake, close to B.C.’s border with Alberta. It’s about 135 kilometres north of Cranbrook.
