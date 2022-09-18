Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Invermere results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
District of Invermere, B.C. View image in full screen
District of Invermere, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user GreenB1983

Residents of Invermere will be voting for their next council on Oct. 15 in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Allen Miller was elected mayor of Invermere in 2018. Coun. Greg Anderson was re-elected that same year while Kayja Becker, Ute Juras and Gerry Taft were all voted in for the first time.

Miller will serve another term, after running unopposed in 2022.

Candidates

Mayor

Al Miller (Allen Miller) (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Council 

Kayja Becker (Incumbent)

Jack O Caldbick

Gerry Taft (Incumbent)

Mark Topliff

Theresa Wood

Population of municipality

3,917 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Invermere can be found on Windermere Lake, close to B.C.’s border with Alberta. It’s about 135 kilometres north of Cranbrook.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

