B.C. municipal election 2022: Oliver results

Residents of Oliver, the self-proclaimed wine capital of Canada, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. However, they won’t be voting for their next mayor, as that’s already been decided.

Martin Johansen was acclaimed in early September after no one else submitted their name before the nomination deadline. This will be Johansen’s second term as mayor.

In the 2018 municipal election, Johansen unseated incumbent Ronald Hovanes as the town’s mayor in a close race. Johansen gathered 879 votes (55 per cent) with Hovanes at 719 votes (44.9 per cent).

Candidates

Mayor

Martin Johansen (acclaimed)

Council

Aimee Grice (incumbent)

Kelly Long

Leigh Lougheed

David Mattes (incumbent)

Tery Schafer

Charles Simpson

Keith Quesnelle

Petra Veintimilla (incumbent)

Water councillor

Bhupinder Dhaliwal (acclaimed)

Rick Machial (acclaimed)

Population of municipality

5,094 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Located in the South Okanagan, Oliver is located around 20 km north of the U.S. border. Oliver is also one of two communities in B.C. that elects water councillors, with the other being Osoyoos.