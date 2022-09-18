B.C. municipal election 2022: Oliver results

Residents of Oliver, the self-proclaimed wine capital of Canada, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. However, they won’t be voting for their next mayor, as that’s already been decided.
Martin Johansen was acclaimed in early September after no one else submitted their name before the nomination deadline. This will be Johansen’s second term as mayor.
In the 2018 municipal election, Johansen unseated incumbent Ronald Hovanes as the town’s mayor in a close race. Johansen gathered 879 votes (55 per cent) with Hovanes at 719 votes (44.9 per cent).
Candidates
Mayor
Martin Johansen (acclaimed)
Council
Aimee Grice (incumbent)
Kelly Long
Leigh Lougheed
David Mattes (incumbent)
Tery Schafer
Charles Simpson
Keith Quesnelle
Petra Veintimilla (incumbent)
Water councillor
Bhupinder Dhaliwal (acclaimed)
Rick Machial (acclaimed)
Population of municipality
5,094 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Located in the South Okanagan, Oliver is located around 20 km north of the U.S. border. Oliver is also one of two communities in B.C. that elects water councillors, with the other being Osoyoos.
