B.C. municipal election 2022: Clearwater results

Voters in Clearwater will elect their new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Merlin Blackwell, a veteran councillor, was elected mayor in 2018 and confirmed on Aug. 4 he will run again for the top job. He has become a prominent voice on the health-care challenges faced in rural communities, including hospital staffing shortages.

Blackwell will face competition from newcomer Dean Clifford.

Clearwater, a district municipality in the North Thompson Valley, made regular headlines this year due to frequent emergency department closures at the Helmcken Memorial Hospital. It is among the province’s youngest municipalities, having only been established in 2007.

Fifteen candidates have entered the race to become councillors, including four incumbents and a former councillor.

Candidates

Mayor

Merlin Blackwell (incumbent)

Dean C Clifford (Dean Christopher David Clifford)

Council

Barry Banford (incumbent)

Theresa I. Braaten

Suzanne Emerson

Lynne Frizzle (incumbent)

Candus M. Graffunder

Tom Grimm

Bill Haring (incumbent)

Carly S. Lepoidvin

Lyle Mackenzie (incumbent)

Ken Matheson

Harry B. Minci

Lorelei Rogers

Ron Rotzetter

Shelley Sim (incumbent)

Jessica Toscano

Population of municipality

2,388 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The North Thompson River valley is home to Clearwater, which is located along Highway 5, close to Wells Gray Provincial Park and about 124 kilometres north of Kamloops.

