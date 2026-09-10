Volunteer group at Pepsi Park encampment calling for public support

The mutual aid group Sunday Funday YQR are marking 60 days at the Pepsi Park encampment by demanding action to address the homelessness crisis.

“Living this way is dehumanizing. We have to stop dehumanizing the people who are at the bottom… We keep denying their humanity. It’s disgusting and it needs to change,” said organizer Shawn Koch.

The group is also asking for financial contributions to fund solar panels.

“What we’re hoping from the public is that we can get some donations and we get some help with sustainable energy. We’re looking to buy some solar trees, some solar panels.”

Koch says roughly 70 tents are up in the park, providing shelter to more than 150 people. He credits the City of Regina’s encampment response team and the Regina Fire Department with helping to set up portable bathrooms, but says showers, storage and power are still needed.

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He says solar panels would provide reliable, renewable electricity for charging phones, cooking, and heating devices, while reducing fire risk.

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The mutual aid group is not picky about the source of contributions or amounts.

“Every dollar helps. We can get going for 500 bucks… You can start small and build out that infrastructure,” Koch explained. He is also advocating for rent control while calling out the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Regina city council passed a motion delegating administration to handle a Homelessness Funding Agreement with the Province. The Saskatchewan government will contribute just over $2 million per year over the next five years towards extreme weather and outreach projects.

Corinne Hardisty, who is Treaty Five, and has been living in the encampment by choice, also called out Indigenous leadership. “Where are you First Nations People? … How come you guys are not taking care of your people?”

A previous encampment was dismantled in June 2025, and the residents were moved to a new emergency shelter. Since then, the City of Regina has shifted to a more supportive encampment strategy, and at this point in time, does not have any plans to clear the park.

Rin Craig, who has been living in the encampment for the past six weeks, says “a lot of the people here are good people. You just gotta get to know us.”

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But the encampment has become a topic of debate, with reports of increased crime and damage coming from local businesses. And residents of the Heritage neighbourhood have their concerns as well.”

“Having these elderly people unable to do their walks is very heartbreaking for me. That’s what really upsets me the most” said long-time resident Darrell Kaczynski.

Koch says he feels for the residents and neighbours, and understands their worries, but recommends everyone approach the situation with empathy.

“I do feel bad for all the neighbors around here, but these are your neighbors as well. This is community, okay? This is what this looks like. And either we get busy helping people or we don’t, and if we don’t it’s just going to get worse.”

“Nobody wants this. Nobody here is pro-encampment. No one here is a pro-tent cities. We are pro-housing” he said.

There are currently no plans to decommission the encampment.