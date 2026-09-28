Changes coming to security guard training are “long overdue”

A small group of aspiring security guards take part in a training session, requiring 40 hours in the classroom before they can write their provincially-mandated test to officially get their licenses.

It’s training that Instructor Peter de Beer, after 25 years in the industry and about a decade carrying out these sessions, believes needs to be adjusted to match the changing environment security guards are facing.

“It’s a lot different over the past 30 years, and the things that people have to face,” explains de Beer with de Beer Consulting & Security Inc. “Security is facing more and more all the time.”

Under the current model, all conflict resolution is taught verbally, with security guards able to take part in physical defense training or handcuffing after receiving their licenses, though it’s not required in many workplaces.

That’s a concern for de Beer, who says it’s much more common for security to encounter a violent incident, and they need to be prepared.

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“If they don’t know how to defend themselves, they are going to go overboard because of fear and aspects like that,” explains de Beer. “With having proper training, you’re going to learn different things on how to deal with people, how to subdue them, and how to take them into custody if need be in a much safer manner than the old fashioned way.”

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The curriculum now does prioritize communication and de-escalation before considering any physical. According to the training manual, use of force is only reserved in specific situations, such as when supporting a police officer, or defending yourself or anyone else from serious injury or death.

View image in full screen Training manual for Manitoba security guards. Josh Arason / Global News

“Well there’s more drug activity, there’s more violence.” explains Indigenous Community Advocate Vivian Ketchum, stressing the situation for those in the profession has become more challenging.

Ketchum was brought on as an ambassador at a downtown Dollarama by Impact Security, after an incident in March which led to a security guard being charged. She believes since taking on the role, the situation has improved immensely at the store and she hopes cultural training can be a focus in an updated curriculum.

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“The small amount of training from my life story has changed their attitudes and how they see us,” says Ketchum. “Just imagine if we had this Indigenous training implemented in the security guard course, it would be a change maker.”

If they wish to continue working as a security guard, a person needs to submit a license renewal application and pay a fee on an annual basis. There’s no requirement to retake the course or receive any further education.

“Practice is very important, police officers are required to annually certify for certain things.” explains Retail Council of Canada (RCC) Loss Prevention & Risk Management Executive Advisor Rue Rodrigues.

The RCC has been consulted by the province regarding what can be done to improve the training. The organization is also advocating for both the cultural training and hands-on conflict education, but want more re-certification requirements for skills as well.

“When we’re talking about the communication perspective, use of force, how to interact with the public,” says Rodrigues. “There’s a lot of guards just like police officers where they might go years without pulling a weapon. A guard may not encounter a certain situation in five or six months, however when the situation presents itself you need to be ready.”

The province of Manitoba recently stated a new curriculum would be rolled out to better meet the issues security guards are facing, pointing to the early new year as the timeline.