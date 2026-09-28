Winnipeg perfumery ordered to close doors again

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A long-time Winnipeg perfumery is shutting down after the owner says the city told them to re-zone or no longer have people come in the home-based business.

“I’m not making enough money to do a commercial zoning like they want me to do,” said Michael O’Malley, owner of La Parfumerie.

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O’Malley has been living and working in the Wolseley neighbourhood since 1999, selling natural perfumes.

More than 1,000 people signed an online petition to support keeping the business open, according to the Change.org posting on late Sunday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to the city and area councillor but didn’t get a response before deadline.

Watch the video above for the full story.