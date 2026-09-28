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1 comment

  1. Try This
    September 28, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    So why not send around a referendum to the locals. If they are not against it? Then the city should rezone. Free. Part of the service the city should be providing to it’s citizens.
    Maybe a “on line store’ zone. It does not look like a store-front and requiring a business rezoneing.

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Canada

Winnipeg perfumery ordered to close doors again

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 12:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg perfumery ordered to close doors again'
Winnipeg perfumery ordered to close doors again
A long-time Winnipeg perfumery is cornered to shut down after the city has asked him to re-zone or no longer have people walk in his home-based business.
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A long-time Winnipeg perfumery is shutting down after the owner says the city told them to re-zone or no longer have people come in the home-based business.

“I’m not making enough money to do a commercial zoning like they want me to do,” said Michael O’Malley, owner of La Parfumerie.

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O’Malley has been living and working in the Wolseley neighbourhood since 1999, selling natural perfumes.

More than 1,000 people signed an online petition to support keeping the business open, according to the Change.org posting on late Sunday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to the city and area councillor but didn’t get a response before deadline.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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