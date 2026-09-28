Former Surrey police chief files wrongful dismissal suit against city

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski has filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the City of Surrey.

In the documents, Lipinski claims he was terminated from his job without cause in June.

“The purported termination was motivated by extraneous political considerations, disconnected from Chief Lipinski’s conduct or competence and was not conducted in accordance with the common law, the Police Act, or the board’s own governance requirements,” the documents state.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

None of Lipinski’s claims have been proven in court.

Lipinski was chief since 2020, overseeing the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

Global News has reached out to the City of Surrey and the Surrey Police Board for comment.

2:26 Police chief ousting cost to taxpayers

More to come.