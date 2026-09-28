Former Surrey police chief files wrongful dismissal suit against city

Former Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski has filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the City of Surrey.
In the documents, Lipinski claims he was terminated from his job without cause in June.
“The purported termination was motivated by extraneous political considerations, disconnected from Chief Lipinski’s conduct or competence and was not conducted in accordance with the common law, the Police Act, or the board’s own governance requirements,” the documents state.
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None of Lipinski’s claims have been proven in court.
Lipinski was chief since 2020, overseeing the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.
Global News has reached out to the City of Surrey and the Surrey Police Board for comment.
More to come.
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