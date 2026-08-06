WATCH: Global News Hour at 6 BC: Aug. 6

Wildfires are still burning around B.C. as more people are forced from their homes, while others are now able to go back home. And we have the latest from Belcarra Park where a highly-visible fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.
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