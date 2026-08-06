WATCH: Global News Hour at 6 BC: Aug. 6

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires are still burning around B.C. as more people are forced from their homes, while others are now able to go back home. And we have the latest from Belcarra Park where a highly-visible fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Watch ‘Global News at 6 BC’ for the latest news in British Columbia.

Click here for more Global BC videos