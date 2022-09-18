B.C. municipal election 2022: Kelowna results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Kelowna — the largest city in B.C.’s Interior, and one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In 2018, Mayor Colin Basran was re-elected as he handily defeated the field, including top challenger Tom Dyas. Basran had 18,118 votes cast for him, with Dyas in second at 9,518 votes.

The two are running again this election.

Candidates

Mayor

Colin Basran (incumbent)

Tom Dyas

David Habib

Glendon Charles Smedley

Silverado Socrates

Council

Susan Ames

Chris Becenko

Chris Bocskei

Amarit Brar

Ron Cannan

Sacheen Collecut

Greg Dahms

Maxine DeHart (incumbent)

Indy Dhial

Darrin Fiddler

Gail Given (incumbent)

Bal Grewal

Charlie Hodge (incumbent)

Daniel Joseph

James Kay

Davis Kyle

Amarjit Singh Lalli

Gord Lovegrove

Tom Macauley

Elaine McMurray

D. Ben Norman

Brian Rogers

Zach Sawatzky

Dan Schlosser

Anthony Shephard

Mohini Singh (incumbent)

Luke Stack (incumbent)

Peter Truch

Rick Webber

Noel Wentworth

Chris Williams

Loyal Wooldridge (incumbent)

Population of municipality

143,148 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Along the shores of Okanagan Lake is where you’ll find Kelowna, the centre of the Okanagan Valley.

Nearby communities include Westbank, Peachland, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.