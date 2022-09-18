B.C. municipal election 2022: Kelowna results

Residents of Kelowna — the largest city in B.C.’s Interior, and one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In 2018, Mayor Colin Basran was re-elected as he handily defeated the field, including top challenger Tom Dyas. Basran had 18,118 votes cast for him, with Dyas in second at 9,518 votes.
The two are running again this election.
Candidates
Mayor
Colin Basran (incumbent)
Tom Dyas
David Habib
Glendon Charles Smedley
Silverado Socrates
Council
Susan Ames
Chris Becenko
Chris Bocskei
Amarit Brar
Ron Cannan
Sacheen Collecut
Greg Dahms
Maxine DeHart (incumbent)
Indy Dhial
Darrin Fiddler
Gail Given (incumbent)
Bal Grewal
Charlie Hodge (incumbent)
Daniel Joseph
James Kay
Davis Kyle
Amarjit Singh Lalli
Gord Lovegrove
Tom Macauley
Elaine McMurray
D. Ben Norman
Brian Rogers
Zach Sawatzky
Dan Schlosser
Anthony Shephard
Mohini Singh (incumbent)
Luke Stack (incumbent)
Peter Truch
Rick Webber
Noel Wentworth
Chris Williams
Loyal Wooldridge (incumbent)
Population of municipality
143,148 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Along the shores of Okanagan Lake is where you’ll find Kelowna, the centre of the Okanagan Valley.
Nearby communities include Westbank, Peachland, Lake Country and West Kelowna.
