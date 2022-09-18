B.C. municipal election 2022: Sooke results

Residents of Sooke will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Maja Tait is running for another term. She will be facing three challengers.
Candidates
Mayor
John Knops
Mick Rhodes
Maja Tait (incumbent)
William Wallace
Council
Rob Anderson
Steve Anderson (Steven Anderson)
Lorien Arnold
Jeff Bateman
Al Beddows (Allan)
Susan Belford
Karine Bordua
Owen H Brandon
Nick Dickinson-Wilde (Nick Van Ginkel Wilde)
Herb Haldane (Herbert Haldane)
Robin Holm
Dana Lajeunesse
Megan McMath
Sean Millard
Adam Noseworthy
Trevor Paul
Kevin Pearson
Maria Powers
Anna Russell
Britt Santowski
Tony St-Pierre
Jeff Stewart
Stephanie Welters
Population of municipality
15,086 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The District of Sooke is at the southern end of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Victoria. The T’Sou-ke First Nation was the first to inhabit the area.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
