B.C. municipal election 2022: Sooke results

Residents of Sooke will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Maja Tait is running for another term. She will be facing three challengers.

Candidates

Mayor

John Knops

Mick Rhodes

Maja Tait (incumbent)

William Wallace

Council

Rob Anderson

Steve Anderson (Steven Anderson)

Lorien Arnold

Jeff Bateman

Al Beddows (Allan)

Susan Belford

Karine Bordua

Owen H Brandon

Nick Dickinson-Wilde (Nick Van Ginkel Wilde)

Herb Haldane (Herbert Haldane)

Robin Holm

Dana Lajeunesse

Megan McMath

Sean Millard

Adam Noseworthy

Trevor Paul

Kevin Pearson

Maria Powers

Anna Russell

Britt Santowski

Tony St-Pierre

Jeff Stewart

Stephanie Welters

Population of municipality

15,086 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The District of Sooke is at the southern end of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Victoria. The T’Sou-ke First Nation was the first to inhabit the area.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.