B.C. municipal election 2022: Houston results

Residents of Houston will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Mayor Shane Brienen has been acclaimed. This will be his third term.
Candidates
Mayor
Shane Brienen (acclaimed)
Council
Tom Euverman (Thys Euverman)
Rebecca Hougen
Lisa Mueller
Troy Reitsma
Thomas Stringfellow
Daphne Tofsrud
Jonathan Van Barneveld
Population of municipality
3,052 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Houston is located along the Bulkley River and the Yellowhead Highway in B.C.’s Northern Interior. It’s just under 80 kilometres from Burns Lake.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
