Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Houston results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Houston, B.C. View image in full screen
Houston, B.C. Facebook/District of Houston

Residents of Houston will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Shane Brienen has been acclaimed. This will be his third term.

Candidates

Mayor

Shane Brienen (acclaimed)

Council 

Tom Euverman (Thys Euverman)

Trending Stories

Rebecca Hougen

Lisa Mueller

Troy Reitsma

Thomas Stringfellow

Daphne Tofsrud

Jonathan Van Barneveld

Story continues below advertisement

Population of municipality

3,052 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Houston is located along the Bulkley River and the Yellowhead Highway in B.C.’s Northern Interior. It’s just under 80 kilometres from Burns Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagHouston tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 taghouston election taghouston election results tagHouston election results 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers