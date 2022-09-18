B.C. municipal election 2022: Houston results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Houston will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Shane Brienen has been acclaimed. This will be his third term.

Candidates

Mayor

Shane Brienen (acclaimed)

Council

Tom Euverman (Thys Euverman)

Rebecca Hougen

Lisa Mueller

Troy Reitsma

Thomas Stringfellow

Daphne Tofsrud

Jonathan Van Barneveld

Story continues below advertisement

Population of municipality

3,052 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Houston is located along the Bulkley River and the Yellowhead Highway in B.C.’s Northern Interior. It’s just under 80 kilometres from Burns Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.