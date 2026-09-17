Former BC Conservative director accused of hiring private investigator

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A fresh scandal is threatening to further engulf the BC Conservatives as the party’s MLAs and former executives, along with a Victoria reporter, confirm they have been informed they were the subject of a private investigator hired by a former senior Conservative party official.

BC Conservative leader, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, told Global News that the party is aware of the situation.

“We are looking into it as a party, and I’m part of that effort,” she said.

“But right now there’s some allegations out there, and we do have to find out what is real and what isn’t. So that’s really, it’s a very preliminary time on that, but we’re looking into it.”

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Aisha Estey, who was the president of the BC Conservative Party for about three years and who resigned about a month ago, told Global News that she found out on Wednesday night that she was one of the people on the list.

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“I haven’t seen the report itself,” Estey said.

“But I was notified of that last night and that, you know, it may involve some of the exposure of my personal information.”

“I was flabbergasted is probably my initial reaction,” she added.

“I have been disappointed, to say the least, in the leadership of Kerry-Lynne Findlay, frankly, since shortly after she was elected leader. Um, the conduct, you know, never ceases to amaze me. But then this last night was just a new low.”

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Findlay said in a speech on Thursday morning that she is not going anywhere.

Her speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities comes amidst a summer series of scandals that saw nine BC Conservative MLAs quit the party, many citing issues with Findlay’s leadership.