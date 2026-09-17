BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay says she’s ‘not going anywhere’

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B.C. Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay said in a speech on Thursday morning that she is not going anywhere.

Her speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities comes amidst a summer series of scandals that saw nine BC Conservative MLAs quit the party, many citing issues with Findlay’s leadership.

On Wednesday, BC Conservative MLA for Skeena Claire Rattée posted on Substack that the party was “unified when she started and now we are deeply divided.”

On Thursday, Findlay said, “I’m not going anywhere. Twenty-seven thousand party members voted for me as leader who will collaborate and welcome anyone from any background or political alliances before who share our common-sense vision for change.

“Any who have left our party are welcome to have a conversation about coming back, but let’s understand that it has to happen now and what can only be described as a move.”

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In her speech, Findlay said it is time to get back to the basics of good governance.

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“Keep our community safe, protect what we own, build the roads and infrastructure we need, spend our money mindfully, keep emergency departments open,” she said.

“Educate our children in a way that gives some confidence to face the future. These are not radical ideas.”

2:05 New Ipsos poll shows support for BC Conservatives dropping under new leader

A poll released earlier this week found that support for the BC Conservatives under Findlay has been sinking.

Support for the party is at 35 per cent, which is down eight points from the 2024 provincial election and 10 points behind the BC NDP, according to Ipsos.

“We have certainly seen political figures with very poor impression numbers in the past,” Kyle Braid, senior vice president of public affairs for Ipsos, said on Tuesday.

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“I can never recall seeing a new leader have numbers this negative, this fast.”