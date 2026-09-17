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6 comments

  1. Kk is dumb
    September 17, 2026 at 3:22 pm

    Why kk?
    She’s going fine I see other polls out with more than the pathetic ipsos one containing 800 people only there’s ones with thousands that replied and conservatives are up.
    The losers who left were mostly bc liberals who switch names just to trick the stupid and the others you can search them and see thier stance which isn’t conservative.
    Also why doesn’t eby call an election if he thinks these polls are correct.
    Maybe go reseach these people and not lap up global propaganda there chump.

  2. AL
    September 17, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    Very strong , smart woman she has the NDP media against her, she is the better choice , way better than NDP just look at there past with land claims and there horrible budget. health care. just a few.

  3. Rob B
    September 17, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    Let the exodus continue. She was the wrong choice and this will be the end of this “young” party

  4. kk
    September 17, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    Step down & take Polly with you!

  5. Doug Brekfaust
    September 17, 2026 at 2:10 pm

    Of course this crazy bltch isn’t going anywhere. She has nowhere to go other than the retirement home in a few years. She’ll be hanging on until the bitter end and by the time she’s done the BC Conservatives will be even more of a joke than Dallas Brodie’s OneBC. That’s what happens when you use hate speech and misinformation as your main political talking point

  6. Bob B
    September 17, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    “Support for the party is at 35 per cent, which is down eight points from the 2024 provincial election and 10 points behind the BC NDP, according to Ipsos”

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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Politics

BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay says she’s ‘not going anywhere’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. municipalities need infrastructure funding to meet housing demands, Findlay says'
B.C. municipalities need infrastructure funding to meet housing demands, Findlay says
At a press conference on Thursday, B.C. Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay called for stable infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate population growth. She said provincial housing mandates must be supported by funding for roads, pipes and fire halls.
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B.C. Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay said in a speech on Thursday morning that she is not going anywhere.

Her speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities comes amidst a summer series of scandals that saw nine BC Conservative MLAs quit the party, many citing issues with Findlay’s leadership.

On Wednesday, BC Conservative MLA for Skeena Claire Rattée posted on Substack that the party was “unified when she started and now we are deeply divided.”

On Thursday, Findlay said, “I’m not going anywhere. Twenty-seven thousand party members voted for me as leader who will collaborate and welcome anyone from any background or political alliances before who share our common-sense vision for change.

“Any who have left our party are welcome to have a conversation about coming back, but let’s understand that it has to happen now and what can only be described as a move.”

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In her speech, Findlay said it is time to get back to the basics of good governance.

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“Keep our community safe, protect what we own, build the roads and infrastructure we need, spend our money mindfully, keep emergency departments open,” she said.

“Educate our children in a way that gives some confidence to face the future. These are not radical ideas.”

Click to play video: 'New Ipsos poll shows support for BC Conservatives dropping under new leader'
New Ipsos poll shows support for BC Conservatives dropping under new leader

A poll released earlier this week found that support for the BC Conservatives under Findlay has been sinking.

Support for the party is at 35 per cent, which is down eight points from the 2024 provincial election and 10 points behind the BC NDP, according to Ipsos.

“We have certainly seen political figures with very poor impression numbers in the past,” Kyle Braid, senior vice president of public affairs for Ipsos, said on Tuesday.

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“I can never recall seeing a new leader have numbers this negative, this fast.”

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