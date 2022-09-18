B.C. municipal election 2022: Hudson’s Hope results

Residents of the rural community of Hudson’s Hope will be going to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Dave Heiberg will look to serve another term as the community also votes on six councillors.
Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the district office.
Candidates
Mayor
Dave Heiberg (incumbent)
Reginald Knox
Council
Deborah Beattie
Lynn Blythe
James Cryderman
Nicole Gillis
Tina Jeffery
Joseph King
Kelly Miller (incumbent)
Conrad Northeast
Valerie Paice (incumbent)
Travous Quibell (incumbent)
Robin Stuber
Tashana Winnicky
Population of municipality
841 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Hudson’s Hope is located along the Peace River in B.C.’s north, just under 90 kilometres from Fort St. John.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
