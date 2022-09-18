B.C. municipal election 2022: Hudson’s Hope results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the rural community of Hudson’s Hope will be going to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Dave Heiberg will look to serve another term as the community also votes on six councillors.

Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the district office.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Heiberg (incumbent)

Reginald Knox

Council

Deborah Beattie

Lynn Blythe

James Cryderman

Nicole Gillis

Tina Jeffery

Joseph King

Kelly Miller (incumbent)

Conrad Northeast

Valerie Paice (incumbent)

Travous Quibell (incumbent)

Robin Stuber

Tashana Winnicky

Population of municipality

841 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Hudson’s Hope is located along the Peace River in B.C.’s north, just under 90 kilometres from Fort St. John.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.