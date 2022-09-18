Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Silverton results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Historical photo of the Village of Silverton.
Historical photo of the Village of Silverton. Silverton Historical Society

People living in the Village of Silverton will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Colin Ferguson will serve another term after running unopposed in 2022. Ferguson was elected in a 2021 by-election after Jason Clarke resigned.

Candidates

Mayor

Colin Ferguson (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Council 

Clarence Denbok (Incumbent)

Leah Main (Incumbent)

Brian Mills (Incumbent)

Luce Paquin

Margaret Scaia

Arlene Yofonoff (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

149 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Silverton is located on Slocan Lake, across from Valhalla Provincial Park. It’s about 28 kilometres north of Slocan.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

