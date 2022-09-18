B.C. municipal election 2022: Silverton results

People living in the Village of Silverton will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Colin Ferguson will serve another term after running unopposed in 2022. Ferguson was elected in a 2021 by-election after Jason Clarke resigned.
Candidates
Mayor
Colin Ferguson (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)
Council
Clarence Denbok (Incumbent)
Leah Main (Incumbent)
Brian Mills (Incumbent)
Luce Paquin
Margaret Scaia
Arlene Yofonoff (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
149 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Silverton is located on Slocan Lake, across from Valhalla Provincial Park. It’s about 28 kilometres north of Slocan.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
