Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Fort St. John results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. View image in full screen
The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Fort St. John voters will elect its next mayor and council in the B.C. municipal election held Oct. 15.

The northeastern city is the most populous in the Peace River Regional District, and has been led by Mayor Lori Ackerman for the past three terms. Ackerman ran unopposed in the 2018 election but did not reoffer this year.

Lilia Hansen, an incumbent councillor in the 2018 vote, is running to replace Ackerman, along with newcomers Steven Labossiere and Shannon Stange. The remaining five incumbents are all hoping to keep their council seats, and will compete for them with five new council candidates.

The Peace River region, where Fort St. John lies, was long inhabited by Indigenous peoples including the Doig River First Nation, the Halfway River First Nation and the Blueberry River First Nation, who were there for millennia before European settlement began.

Today, Fort St. John is called B.C.’s “Energy Capital.”

Candidates

Mayor

Lilia Hansen

Steven Labossiere

Shannon Stange

Council 

Trevor Bolin (incumbent)

Amy Cox

Lyle Goldie

Gord Klassen (incumbent)

Jim Lequiere (incumbent)

Sarah McDougall

Gary Patara

Morgan Robinson

Byron Stewart (incumbent)

Tony Zabinsky (incumbent)

Population of municipality

21,465 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Fort St. John is located in northeastern B.C., about 75 kilometres north of Dawson Creek and a short distance from the Peace River.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

