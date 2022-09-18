Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Kent results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Tulips in Agassiz, B.C. View image in full screen
Tulips in Agassiz, B.C. Getty Images

Residents of Kent will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

With the deadline passed for candidates to declare their intention to run, Sylvia Pranger will continue as mayor after winning by acclimation. She was a councillor prior to the 2018 election.

Candidates

Mayor

Sylvia Pranger (acclaimed)

Council 

Verna Dandenault

Duane Post

Kerstin Schwichtenberg

Susan Spaeti

Stan Watchorn

Population of municipality

6,300 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Kent is a district that includes the communities of Agassiz and Harrison Mills. It’s bounded by the Harrison River to the west, the Fraser River to the south and Harrison Hot Springs and Harrison Lake to the north in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

