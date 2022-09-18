B.C. municipal election 2022: Kent results

Residents of Kent will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
With the deadline passed for candidates to declare their intention to run, Sylvia Pranger will continue as mayor after winning by acclimation. She was a councillor prior to the 2018 election.
Candidates
Mayor
Sylvia Pranger (acclaimed)
Council
Verna Dandenault
Duane Post
Kerstin Schwichtenberg
Susan Spaeti
Stan Watchorn
Population of municipality
6,300 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Kent is a district that includes the communities of Agassiz and Harrison Mills. It’s bounded by the Harrison River to the west, the Fraser River to the south and Harrison Hot Springs and Harrison Lake to the north in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
