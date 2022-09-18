B.C. municipal election 2022: New Westminster results

Residents in New Westminster are heading to the polling stations on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Community members will be voting on a new mayor, six councillors and seven school trustees for School District 40.
Two-term Mayor Jonathan Cote is not running for re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Ken Armstrong
Patrick Johnstone
Chuck Puchmayr
Council
Daniel Ampong
Karima Budhwani
Ruby Campbell
Chinu Das (incumbent)
Rick Folka
Daniel Fontaine
Tasha Henderson
Bereket Kebede
Jiayi Li-McCarthy
Jaimie McEvoy
Paul Minhas
Nadine Nakagaw
Population of municipality
78,916 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
New Westminster is located on the north side of the Fraser River in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. It’s bordered by Burnaby to the north and west, and Coquitlam to the east.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments