Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: New Westminster results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Pattullo-bridge View image in full screen
Traffic crossing the Pattullo Bridge in New Westminster, B.C. John Hua | Global News

Residents in New Westminster are heading to the polling stations on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Community members will be voting on a new mayor, six councillors and seven school trustees for School District 40.

Two-term Mayor Jonathan Cote is not running for re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Ken Armstrong

Patrick Johnstone

Chuck Puchmayr

Council 

Daniel Ampong

Karima Budhwani

Ruby Campbell

Chinu Das (incumbent)

Rick Folka

Daniel Fontaine

Tasha Henderson

Bereket Kebede

Jiayi Li-McCarthy

Jaimie McEvoy

Paul Minhas

Nadine Nakagaw

Population of municipality

78,916 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

New Westminster is located on the north side of the Fraser River in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. It’s bordered by Burnaby to the north and west, and Coquitlam to the east.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

