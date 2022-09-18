B.C. municipal election 2022: Gold River results

People living in Gold River will be voting in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Residents will cast ballots for a mayor and four councillor positions, as well as a regional district director and two school board trustees.
Mayor Brad Unger is running for another term after he received 67 per cent of the vote in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Brad Unger (incumbent)
Dale Frame
Michael Lott
Michael McGee
Council
Henry Fossen
Brenda Patrick (incumbent)
Gary Pichert
Nikki Pichert
Alison Pringle
Joe Sinclair (incumbent)
Peter Wehmeier
Population of municipality
1,246 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Gold River is located almost in the centre of Vancouver Island, about 87 kilometres from Campbell River.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
