Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Gold River results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Village of Gold River. View image in full screen
The Village of Gold River. Gold River Chamber of Commerce

People living in Gold River will be voting in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Residents will cast ballots for a mayor and four councillor positions, as well as a regional district director and two school board trustees.

Mayor Brad Unger is running for another term after he received 67 per cent of the vote in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Brad Unger (incumbent)

Dale Frame

Michael Lott

Michael McGee

Council

Henry Fossen

Brenda Patrick (incumbent)

Gary Pichert

Nikki Pichert

Alison Pringle

Joe Sinclair (incumbent)

Peter Wehmeier

Population of municipality

1,246 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Gold River is located almost in the centre of Vancouver Island, about 87 kilometres from Campbell River.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

