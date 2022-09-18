Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Edward results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Yvonne Collins - Port Edward. View image in full screen
Yvonne Collins - Port Edward. Yvonne Collins

Port Edward residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Knut Bjorndal beat former mayor Dave MacDonald by just 10 votes in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Mayor

Knut Bjorndal (incumbent)

Shawn Pettitt (Douglas Shawn Pettitt)

Carl W Schmidt (Carl William Schmidt)

Council 

Ames W Brown (James William Brown) (incumbent)

Dan R Franzen (Danial Raymond Franzen) (incumbent)

Christine J Mackenzie (Christine Janet Mackenzie) (incumbent)

Colleen I McDonald (colleen Isla McDonald) served other

Kevin J Mudge (Kevin James Mudge)

Population of municipality

470 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Edward is located on B.C.’s North Coast, about 22 kilometres from Prince Rupert.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

