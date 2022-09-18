Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Vanderhoof results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Vanderhoof. View image in full screen
Vanderhoof. Fenna Goldy

Residents of Vanderhoof will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen will not be running again, leaving the seat open to a new face.

Candidates

Mayor

George W Funk (George William Funk)

Ken D Holden (Kenneth Douglas Holden)

Kevin Moutray

Council 

Tom C Bulmer (Thomas Craig Bulmer)

Jeff D Craig (Jeffrey Douglas Craig)

Brad D Dejax (Bradley Dean Dejax)

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Brian Frenkel (incumbent)

Cyndi L Lauze (Cynthia Lea Lauze) (incumbent)

Eric Lytle (Eric Vincent Lytle)

Ernest P Martens (Ernest Peter Martens)

Kurt G McKee (Kurt Gaylon McKee)

Spencer E Siemens (Spencer Emerson Siemens) (incumbent)

Bill T Teichroeb (William Thomas Teichroeb)

Henry Thiessen (Henry Thiessen)

David L Van Dolah (David Leroy Van Dolah)

Ken D Young (Kenneth David Young) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

4,346 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Vanderhoof is located in B.C.’s Bulkley-Nechako region, about 100 kilometres from Prince George. “Vanderhoof” is the Dutch word for “the farm.”

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagVanderhoof tagvanderhoof election tagvanderhoof election results tagVanderhoof election results 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers