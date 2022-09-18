B.C. municipal election 2022: Vanderhoof results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Vanderhoof will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen will not be running again, leaving the seat open to a new face.

Candidates

Mayor

George W Funk (George William Funk)

Ken D Holden (Kenneth Douglas Holden)

Kevin Moutray

Council

Tom C Bulmer (Thomas Craig Bulmer)

Jeff D Craig (Jeffrey Douglas Craig)

Brad D Dejax (Bradley Dean Dejax)

Brian Frenkel (incumbent)

Cyndi L Lauze (Cynthia Lea Lauze) (incumbent)

Eric Lytle (Eric Vincent Lytle)

Ernest P Martens (Ernest Peter Martens)

Kurt G McKee (Kurt Gaylon McKee)

Spencer E Siemens (Spencer Emerson Siemens) (incumbent)

Bill T Teichroeb (William Thomas Teichroeb)

Henry Thiessen (Henry Thiessen)

David L Van Dolah (David Leroy Van Dolah)

Ken D Young (Kenneth David Young) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

4,346 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Vanderhoof is located in B.C.’s Bulkley-Nechako region, about 100 kilometres from Prince George. “Vanderhoof” is the Dutch word for “the farm.”

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.