B.C. municipal election 2022: Bowen Island results

Bowen Island residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

The municipality in the middle of Howe Sound includes six councillors and two Islands Trust municipal trustees who serve a four-year term.

In 2018, Mayor Gary Anders was elected by a razor-thin margin of two votes. He earned 896 votes to defeat Melanie Mason, who received 894 votes, according to CivicInfo BC.

Anders did not reoffer, and the 2022 race consists of three candidates: Andrew Leonard, Maureen Nicholson and John Turner.

In 2018, incumbent Couns. Sue Ellen Fast, Maureen Nicholson, Alison Morse and Michael Kaile were re-elected, along with newcomers Robert Wynen and David Hocking. Only Morse and Fast are seeking another term.

The Squamish name for Bowen Island is “Xwlíl’xhwm,” which means, “fast drumming ground.” Some have said the name was inspired by the sound that the water makes as flows through the pass between Finisterre Island and Bowen Island’s northern point.

Candidates

Mayor

Andrew Leonard

Maureen Nicholson

John Turner

Council

Robin Burger

Sue Ellen Fast (incumbent)

Judith Gedye

Alex Jurgensen

Gale Lyttle

Craig MacDonald

Alison Morse (incumbent)

Nichole Thomas Zyczynski

Wake Tim

Richard Wiefelspuett

Population of municipality

4,256 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Bowen Island is located in Howe Sound, a short ferry ride away from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver. It lies south of Gambier Island and east of Keats Island.

