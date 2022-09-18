B.C. municipal election 2022: Lillooet results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Lillooet, a community of 2,000 between Cache Creek and Whistler, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Peter Busse was elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Marg Lampman. Busse garnered 460 votes (53.8 per cent) while Lampman had 394 votes (46.1 per cent). Two other first-time councillors were also elected.

This year, voters will be selecting a new mayor, as Busse is not seeking re-election. In the race for the mayor’s chair are two former councillors: Laurie Hopfl and Jen Leach.

Candidates

Mayor

Laurie Hopfl

Jen Leach

Council

Bobbie-Joe Allen

Kevin Anderson

Omar Chin

Rolf de Bruin

Adriene Falk

Patti Flann

Brent Kamenka

Randy McNary

Andrew Nodzykowski

Janna Pike

Raoul Taylor

Barbara Wiebe (incumbent)

Population of municipality

2,302 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Nestled along the Fraser River and the Lytton-Lillooet Highway, north of Whistler and Pemberton, is where you’ll find Lillooet, just under 90 kilometres from Cache Creek.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.