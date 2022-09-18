B.C. municipal election 2022: Lillooet results

Residents of Lillooet, a community of 2,000 between Cache Creek and Whistler, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Peter Busse was elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Marg Lampman. Busse garnered 460 votes (53.8 per cent) while Lampman had 394 votes (46.1 per cent). Two other first-time councillors were also elected.
This year, voters will be selecting a new mayor, as Busse is not seeking re-election. In the race for the mayor’s chair are two former councillors: Laurie Hopfl and Jen Leach.
Candidates
Mayor
Laurie Hopfl
Jen Leach
Council
Bobbie-Joe Allen
Kevin Anderson
Omar Chin
Rolf de Bruin
Adriene Falk
Patti Flann
Brent Kamenka
Randy McNary
Andrew Nodzykowski
Janna Pike
Raoul Taylor
Barbara Wiebe (incumbent)
Population of municipality
2,302 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Nestled along the Fraser River and the Lytton-Lillooet Highway, north of Whistler and Pemberton, is where you’ll find Lillooet, just under 90 kilometres from Cache Creek.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
