B.C. municipal election 2022: Fraser Lake results

Fraser Lake residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Sarrah Storey defeated challenger Dwayne Lindstrom by 50 votes in the 2018 election. She is acclaimed this election.
Candidates
Mayor
Sarrah A Storey (acclaimed)
Council
Norm E DeLong (Norman Edward DeLong)
Audrey M Fennema (Audrey Margaret Fennema) (incumbent)
Jennel A Harder-Taheri (Jennel Alisha Taheri)
Joe R Jenkinson (Joseph Roy Jenkinson) (incumbent)
Craig LePoidevin (Leonard Craig LePoidevin) (incumbent)
Jolene J Webb (Jolene Jean Webb)
Population of municipality
965 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find Fraser Lake in B.C.’s Bulkley-Nechako region, about 160 kilometres from Prince George along Highway 16, and at the southern end of the water body that gives it its name.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
