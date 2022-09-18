Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Fraser Lake results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Village of Fraser Lake. View image in full screen
The Village of Fraser Lake. Village of Fraser Lake / Facebook

Fraser Lake residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Sarrah Storey defeated challenger Dwayne Lindstrom by 50 votes in the 2018 election. She is acclaimed this election.

Candidates

Mayor

Sarrah A Storey (acclaimed)

Council 

Norm E DeLong (Norman Edward DeLong)

Trending Stories

Audrey M Fennema (Audrey Margaret Fennema) (incumbent)

Jennel A Harder-Taheri (Jennel Alisha Taheri)

Joe R Jenkinson (Joseph Roy Jenkinson) (incumbent)

Craig LePoidevin (Leonard Craig LePoidevin) (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Jolene J Webb (Jolene Jean Webb)

Population of municipality

965 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Fraser Lake in B.C.’s Bulkley-Nechako region, about 160 kilometres from Prince George along Highway 16, and at the southern end of the water body that gives it its name.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagFraser Lake tagfraser lake election tagfraser lake election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers