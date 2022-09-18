Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Canal Flats results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Canal Flats. View image in full screen
Canal Flats. Village of Canal Flats

Canal Flats residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

In 2018, Karl Sterzer was elected Canal Flats’ mayor with 70.7 per cent of the vote, however he is not seeking re-election. Current councillor Doug McCutcheon and newcomer Mark Doherty are vying for the top spot.

Candidates

Mayor

Mark Doherty

Doug McCutcheon

Council 

Denis Babin

Allan Gauthier

Anora Kobza

Bill Lake (Calvin William Lake) (Incumbent)

Cody McKersie

Jennifer Noble

Patricia Reed

Justin Stanbury

Population of municipality

802 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Canal Flats is situated at the southern tip of Columbia Lake in the Kootenay region. It’s located about 83 kilometres from Cranbrook.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

