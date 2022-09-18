B.C. municipal election 2022: Canal Flats results

Canal Flats residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
In 2018, Karl Sterzer was elected Canal Flats’ mayor with 70.7 per cent of the vote, however he is not seeking re-election. Current councillor Doug McCutcheon and newcomer Mark Doherty are vying for the top spot.
Candidates
Mayor
Mark Doherty
Doug McCutcheon
Council
Denis Babin
Allan Gauthier
Anora Kobza
Bill Lake (Calvin William Lake) (Incumbent)
Cody McKersie
Jennifer Noble
Patricia Reed
Justin Stanbury
Population of municipality
802 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Canal Flats is situated at the southern tip of Columbia Lake in the Kootenay region. It’s located about 83 kilometres from Cranbrook.
