Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Kaslo results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A natural scene in the Kaslo area. View image in full screen
A natural scene in the Kaslo area. Facebook/Village of Kaslo

Kaslo residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Suzan Hewat was narrowly re-elected in 2018, defeating challenger Andrew Shadrack by just 13 votes.

Kellie Knoll, Henry Van Mill, and Robert Lang were re-elected to council in 2018, along with newcomer Molly Leathwood.

Candidates

Mayor

Suzan Hewat (incumbent)

Trending Stories

Henry Van Mill

Council 

Lynda Beddow

Erika Bird

Matthew Brown

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Carruthers

Robert Lang (incumbent)

Molly Leathwood (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,049 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Kaslo can be found on Kootenay Lake’s west shore.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagKaslo tagkaslo election tagkaslo election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers