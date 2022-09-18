B.C. municipal election 2022: Kaslo results

Send this page to someone via email

Kaslo residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Suzan Hewat was narrowly re-elected in 2018, defeating challenger Andrew Shadrack by just 13 votes.

Kellie Knoll, Henry Van Mill, and Robert Lang were re-elected to council in 2018, along with newcomer Molly Leathwood.

Candidates

Mayor

Suzan Hewat (incumbent)

Henry Van Mill

Council

Lynda Beddow

Erika Bird

Matthew Brown

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Carruthers

Robert Lang (incumbent)

Molly Leathwood (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,049 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Kaslo can be found on Kootenay Lake’s west shore.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.