B.C. municipal election 2022: Prince Rupert results

Residents of Prince Rupert will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
With Mayor Lee Brain not seeking reelection, four people are running to fill the seat in this coastal community.
Candidates
Mayor
Stephen Fitzpatrick
Jason Hoang
Herb Pond
Chrystopher Thompson
Council
Trending Stories
Nick Adey (Nicholas John Adey)
Andy Chugh
Barry Cunningham
Teri Forster (Teresa Forster)
Sheila Gordon-Payne
Wade Niesh
Gurvinder S Randhawa
Reid Skelton-Morven
Population of municipality
12,300 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Prince Rupert is located on Kaien Island on B.C.’s North Coast. It was home to the Tsimshian First Nation before it became a centre of activity on the North Coast.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments