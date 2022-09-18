B.C. municipal election 2022: Prince Rupert results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Prince Rupert will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

With Mayor Lee Brain not seeking reelection, four people are running to fill the seat in this coastal community.

Candidates

Mayor

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Jason Hoang

Herb Pond

Chrystopher Thompson

Council

Nick Adey (Nicholas John Adey)

Andy Chugh

Barry Cunningham

Teri Forster (Teresa Forster)

Sheila Gordon-Payne

Wade Niesh

Gurvinder S Randhawa

Reid Skelton-Morven

Population of municipality

12,300 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Prince Rupert is located on Kaien Island on B.C.’s North Coast. It was home to the Tsimshian First Nation before it became a centre of activity on the North Coast.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.