Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Prince Rupert results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The North Coast of British Columbia near Prince Rupert with a cargo ship in the protected harbour. View image in full screen
The North Coast of British Columbia near Prince Rupert with a cargo ship in the protected harbour. Dan Prat / Getty Images

Residents of Prince Rupert will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

With Mayor Lee Brain not seeking reelection, four people are running to fill the seat in this coastal community.

Candidates

Mayor

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Jason Hoang

Herb Pond

Chrystopher Thompson

Council 

Trending Stories

Nick Adey (Nicholas John Adey)

Andy Chugh

Barry Cunningham

Story continues below advertisement

Teri Forster (Teresa Forster)

Sheila Gordon-Payne

Wade Niesh

Gurvinder S Randhawa

Reid Skelton-Morven

Population of municipality

12,300 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Prince Rupert is located on Kaien Island on B.C.’s North Coast. It was home to the Tsimshian First Nation before it became a centre of activity on the North Coast.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagPrince Rupert tagprince rupert election tagprince rupert election results tagPrince Rupert election results 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers