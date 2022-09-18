Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Hazelton results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Hazelton, B.C. View image in full screen
Hazelton, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user Owen

Hazelton residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Dennis Sterritt was elected mayor of Hazelton in 2018 but is not seeking re-election. Councillor Julie Maitland is now seeking the top spot, along with Charlotte Linford.

Maitland’s empty seat on council will be filled by Christine Anonuevo as she, and all the other incumbent councillors, ran unopposed.

Candidates

Mayor

Charlotte L Linford

Julie R Maitland

Council 

Christine M Anonuevo (Acclaimed)

Wendy C Blackstock (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Buddy G Smith (Charles Smith) (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Jody F Tetreau (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Population of municipality

257 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Hazelton is located at the confluence of the Skeena and the Bulkley Rivers. It’s 75 kilometres from Smithers.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

