B.C. municipal election 2022: Sayward results

Voters in the small Village of Sayward will cast their ballots for a new mayor and council in the B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent John MacDonald was acclaimed as mayor in the 2018 election, along with incumbent councillors Joyce Ellis and Norm Kirschner and newcomers Wesley Cragg and William Ives. The council has seen significant turnover since then, with only one of its 2018 representatives remaining.

MacDonald resigned in March of 2020, followed by Ellis shortly afterward. Ives stepped down in November that year, leaving a total of three open council seats.

In the Nov. 21, 2020, byelection, Ellis took a run at the mayor’s job and was defeated by Mark Baker. Tom Tinsley and Sue Poulsen were voted in as councillors.

Cragg resigned in April, leaving the council with just four members until the fall. Baker has been acclaimed as mayor, and all councillors remaining apart from Kirschner are seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Mark Baker (acclaimed)

Council

Scott Burchett (Robert Burchett)

Joyce Ellis

Kohen Gilkin

David Malinski

Mary Malinski

Michael Marsh

Susan Poulsen (incumbent)

Thomas Tinsley (incumbent)

Population of municipality

334 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sayward is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, at the mouth of the Salmon River and right on the Johnstone Strait across from Hardwicke Island. Campbell River is about a 75-kilometre drive away.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.