B.C. municipal election 2022: Midway results

Midway residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Martin Fromme was elected in 2018, narrowly defeating former mayor Doug McMynn by just 15 votes.

Incumbent councillors Richardson Dunsdon, Darrin Metcalf, Gary Schierbeck were all acclaimed along with newcomer Fred Grouette in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Martin Fromme (incumbent)

Douglas C McMynn

Council

Colleen K Dolman

Richard Dunsdon (incumbent)

Darrin Metcalf (incumbent)

Ken N Morris (Kenneth Noel Morris)

Aaron K Pownall

Judy Willsey

Population of municipality

651 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located right along the Canada-U.S. border, about 55 kilometres from Grand Forks is the Village of Midway. It’s located close to the Kettle River and along Highway 3.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.