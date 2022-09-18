B.C. municipal election 2022: Comox results

Send this page to someone via email

In the Town of Comox, the mayoral race is suddenly no longer in the lead up to the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Russ Arnott had announced his intention to run again, but posted to his Facebook page on Sept. 8 saying he’s had to drop out. Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as mayor.

Residents will still head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for six councillors.

Candidates

Mayor

Nicole Minions (acclaimed)

Council

Maureen Swift (incumbent)

Jonathan Kerr (incumbent)

Peter Gibson

Don Davis

Ruby Sidhu

Kealy Donaldson

Jenn Meilleur

Chris Haslett

Steve Blacklock

Ken Grant (incumbent)

Alex Bissinger (incumbent)

Population of municipality

14,806 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Comox is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just five kilometres away from Courtenay. Cumberland is located to the south.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.