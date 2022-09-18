B.C. municipal election 2022: Comox results

In the Town of Comox, the mayoral race is suddenly no longer in the lead up to the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Russ Arnott had announced his intention to run again, but posted to his Facebook page on Sept. 8 saying he’s had to drop out. Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as mayor.
Residents will still head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for six councillors.
Candidates
Mayor
Nicole Minions (acclaimed)
Council
Maureen Swift (incumbent)
Jonathan Kerr (incumbent)
Peter Gibson
Don Davis
Ruby Sidhu
Kealy Donaldson
Jenn Meilleur
Chris Haslett
Steve Blacklock
Ken Grant (incumbent)
Alex Bissinger (incumbent)
Population of municipality
14,806 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Comox is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just five kilometres away from Courtenay. Cumberland is located to the south.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
