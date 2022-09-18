B.C. municipal election 2022: Clinton results

Clinton residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Susan Swan defeated opponent Roland Stanke by just one vote in the 2018 election.
Candidates
Mayor
Christine Rivett
Roland Stanke
Susan I Swan (incumbent)
Council
Sandi J Burrage (Sandra Burrage) (incumbent)
Sherri L Forget
Nicholas Kosovic
Ted Pappas (Theodore Constantine Pappas)
David A Park (incumbent)
Pauline A Piller
Darrell J Schapansky
Bernice Weihs-Anderson
Population of municipality
568
Boundary of the municipality
The tiny village of Clinton can be found along Highway 97, just east of Marble Range and Edge Hills Provincial Parks. It’s just over 100 kilometres from Lillooet.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
