B.C. municipal election 2022: Clinton results

Clinton residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Susan Swan defeated opponent Roland Stanke by just one vote in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Mayor

Christine Rivett

Roland Stanke

Susan I Swan (incumbent)

Council

Sandi J Burrage (Sandra Burrage) (incumbent)

Sherri L Forget

Nicholas Kosovic

Ted Pappas (Theodore Constantine Pappas)

David A Park (incumbent)

Pauline A Piller

Darrell J Schapansky

Bernice Weihs-Anderson

Population of municipality

568

Boundary of the municipality

The tiny village of Clinton can be found along Highway 97, just east of Marble Range and Edge Hills Provincial Parks. It’s just over 100 kilometres from Lillooet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.