Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Clinton results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The Village of Clinton. View image in full screen
The Village of Clinton. Village of Clinton

Clinton residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Susan Swan defeated opponent Roland Stanke by just one vote in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Mayor

Christine Rivett

Roland Stanke

Susan I Swan (incumbent)

Council 

Sandi J Burrage (Sandra Burrage) (incumbent)

Trending Stories

Sherri L Forget

Nicholas Kosovic

Ted Pappas (Theodore Constantine Pappas)

Story continues below advertisement

David A Park (incumbent)

Pauline A Piller

Darrell J Schapansky

Bernice Weihs-Anderson

Population of municipality

568

Boundary of the municipality

The tiny village of Clinton can be found along Highway 97, just east of Marble Range and Edge Hills Provincial Parks. It’s just over 100 kilometres from Lillooet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagClinton tagClinton Election tagclinton 2022 election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers