Salsa on St. Clair festival cancelled in aftermath of deadly shootings

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Toronto’s annual Salsa on St. Clair festival has been cancelled after the event was shattered by gunfire on Saturday night that left two people dead and four more injured.

Toronto police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the festival at St. Clair Avenue and Arlington Avenue just after 8 p.m. in response to reports that initially pointed to an active shooter.

As first responders tried to get control of a chaotic scene where 13,000 attendees tried to run for shelter, they confirmed two people had died and two guns had been recovered.

Four more people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Speaking at the scene on Saturday night, Toronto police said there were three crime scenes.

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They said it was not an active shooter, but rather they were working under the theory that there was “an exchange of gunfire” in the middle of the crowd by two people “targeting each other.”

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In a statement, Salsa on St. Clair organizers said the police investigation that now dominates the mid-town street had forced them to shut down for the year.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the shootings at the Salsa on St. Clair festival early Saturday evening,” the organizers wrote.

“Due to the complex police investigation at the scene, we understand that the festival will not resume today, Sunday, July 12.”

So far, police have not released any suspect descriptions for the shooting or made any arrests.

The force’s homicide, guns and gangs officers are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow lamented the violence.

“I’m deeply disturbed and angry about this reckless, irresponsible act of violence,” she said.

“Right in the middle of a festival attended by families, children, seniors. Just beyond words how disturbed I am.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “devastated” by the violence that shattered the weekend.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“Thank you to Toronto Police and our first responders for responding to this horrific incident. The person responsible must be caught, brought to justice and spend the rest of their life behind bars.”

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Prime Minister Mark Carney also said he was “appalled” by the violence.