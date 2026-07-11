Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead in Toronto street festival shooting

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2026 9:23 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto police say two people were killed in a shooting at the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Family speaks weeks after fatal Deerfoot shooting'
Family speaks weeks after fatal Deerfoot shooting

They say in a social media post that five people were found with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

They say two people were pronounced dead on scene.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Salsa on St. Clair is an annual festival held in midtown Toronto to celebrate Latin culture, food and music.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices