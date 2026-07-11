2 dead in Toronto street festival shooting

TORONTO – Toronto police say two people were killed in a shooting at the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.
They say in a social media post that five people were found with gunshot wounds.
They say two people were pronounced dead on scene.
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Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Salsa on St. Clair is an annual festival held in midtown Toronto to celebrate Latin culture, food and music.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.
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