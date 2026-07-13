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2 comments

  1. We need beds
    July 13, 2026 at 6:07 pm

    “When it comes to providing treatment, recovery, and involuntary care for those suffering from the most severe mental illness and addiction in Vancouver, Premier Eby and the Province do nothing.

    “That is the wrong priority.”

    Eby once again…. Looses site of what we REALLY need in Vancouver, Surrey, Langley!!
    Get you head out of your ass and fix this!!!

    We need at least 1000 beds in each of these places.

  2. Remember Riverview Hospital
    July 13, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    What you “really” need to do is open a facility that can treat people with mental health and drug addictions, they DO NOT belong in our hospitals.
    Remember Riverview Hospital? That was a good place to help these people, you closed it July 2012 and everything went to s*it. Now you call it Red Fish Healing Centre opened in Oct 2021 with only 105 beds??? Seriously??? MORE beds are needs for these people.

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Politics

Vancouver mayor slams B.C. government over lack of involuntary care beds

By Amy Judd & Ben O'Hara-Byrne Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 5:35 pm
2 min read
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim speaks during an announcement about a fan zone during the FIFA World Cup, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim speaks during an announcement about a fan zone during the FIFA World Cup, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is lashing out at the B.C. government about funding new involuntary care beds, but not “where they’re needed most.”

Sim posted a letter on social media stating that, “Once again, the Province has chosen to ignore the city carrying the greatest burden of British Columbia’s addiction, mental health, and public safety crises.”

B.C. Premier David Eby was in Prince George on Friday to announce two new involuntary care facilities — a $92 million 72-bed one in that northern community and a $57-million 60-bed site in Surrey.

The province currently has some 2,000 “involuntary care” beds in all ,with the promise of more to come, but no mention of Vancouver.

“For years, Vancouver has shouldered a disproportionate share of the province’s most complex social challenges,” Sim said.

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“Yet with the Province announcing new involuntary care capacity, Vancouver is again left with nothing, not a single new bed.”

Click to play video: 'Report finds gaps remain in safeguards designed to protect involuntary care patients'
Report finds gaps remain in safeguards designed to protect involuntary care patients

“This is an ongoing piece of work and we’re working with other regions of the province, including the Okanagan and Vancouver Island, to identify facilities and opportunities in those communities,” Eby said on Friday.

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While the province is focused on finding existing sites that can be more easily and quickly transformed, such as in Prince George and Surrey, critics say the beds are needed now, the Eby government needs to move faster and Vancouver has to be part of the solution.

“We know that if there’s an area anywhere in this province that was in dire need of mandatory care, it’s probably Vancouver and the Downtown Eastside,” Claire Rattée, the official Opposition critic for mental health, addictions, and social housing, told Global News.

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“So I do think it’s definitely a problem that Vancouver has once again been left out of this.”

Most of the $131 million set aside in the last B.C. budget for intensive mental and addictions treatment is earmarked for involuntary treatment beds.

“The Province cannot continue to acknowledge the need for involuntary care while refusing to build the very infrastructure required in the community where the need is greatest,” Sim said.

“When it comes to providing treatment, recovery, and involuntary care for those suffering from the most severe mental illness and addiction in Vancouver, Premier Eby and the Province do nothing.

“That is the wrong priority.”

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