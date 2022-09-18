Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: White Rock results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Members of the White Rock Pride Society take part in the unveiling of a rainbow crosswalk. View image in full screen
Members of the White Rock Pride Society take part in the unveiling of a rainbow crosswalk. White Rock Pride Society

Residents of White Rock will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Darryl Walker is running again.

Candidates

Mayor

Erika Johanson

Megan Knight

Scott Kristjanson

Darryl Walker (incumbent)

Council 

Herb Amaral

Ron Calliou

David Chesney (incumbent)

Elaine Cheung

Stephen Crozier

Ernie Klassen

Carolyn Latzen

Bill Lawrence

Fiona MacDermid

Anthony Manning (incumbent)

Lindsay Manning

Teya MeiLan

Grant Meyer

Michele Partridge

Christopher Trevelyan (incumbent)

Garry Wolgemuth

Population of municipality

21,939 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of White Rock is nestled between South Surrey to the north and Boundary Bay to the south in Metro Vancouver. It stretches from 136th Street in the west to 160th Street in the east.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

