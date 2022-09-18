B.C. municipal election 2022: White Rock results

Residents of White Rock will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Darryl Walker is running again.
Candidates
Mayor
Erika Johanson
Megan Knight
Scott Kristjanson
Darryl Walker (incumbent)
Council
Herb Amaral
Ron Calliou
David Chesney (incumbent)
Elaine Cheung
Stephen Crozier
Ernie Klassen
Carolyn Latzen
Bill Lawrence
Fiona MacDermid
Anthony Manning (incumbent)
Lindsay Manning
Teya MeiLan
Grant Meyer
Michele Partridge
Christopher Trevelyan (incumbent)
Garry Wolgemuth
Population of municipality
21,939 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The City of White Rock is nestled between South Surrey to the north and Boundary Bay to the south in Metro Vancouver. It stretches from 136th Street in the west to 160th Street in the east.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
