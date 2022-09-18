B.C. municipal election 2022: City of North Vancouver results

Send this page to someone via email

City of North Vancouver residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Buchanan was elected in 2018 with just under 30 per cent of the vote, in a competitive race that saw four candidates score more than 15 per cent of the vote.

Buchanan is seeing re-election in 2022.

Just two incumbents were re-elected to council in 2018, Don Bell and Holly Black, who were joined by new councillors Angela Girard, Tony Valente, Jessica McIlRoy and Tina Hu.

Candidates

Mayor

Linda Buchanan (incumbent)

Guy Heywood

Council

Holly Back (incumbent)

Don Bell (incumbent)

Anna Boltenko

Jeremy Cato

Angela Girard (incumbent)

Me-An Laceste

Max Lai

Kathy McGrenera

Jessica McIlroy (incumbent)

Ron Polly

Shervin Shahriari

Tony Valente (incumbent)

Population of municipality

58,120 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of North Vancouver is a municipality whose boundary stretches to just north of the Upper Levels Highway, west to MacKay Road and east to Brooksbank Avenue. Surrounding the city’s boundaries is the District of North Vancouver.

