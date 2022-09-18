B.C. municipal election 2022: Vernon results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Vernon, the largest community in the North Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Victor Cumming was elected mayor with 50 per cent of the vote. Darrin Taylor was second in the four-person race at 36.99 per cent.

Candidates

Mayor

Scott Anderson

Victor Cumming (incumbent)

Erik Olesen

Council

Jenelle Brewer

Teresa Durning (incumbent)

Kelly Fehr (incumbent)

Kari Gares (incumbent)

Brian Guy

Ross Hawse

Stephanie Hendy

Akbal Mund (incumbent)

Brian Quiring (incumbent)

Ed Stranks

Dawn Tucker

Patrick Vance

Andy Wylie

Population of municipality

44,519 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

The second-largest city in the Okanagan Valley, Vernon is located between Okanagan Lake, Kalamalka Lake and Swan Lake, with SilverStar Mountain Resort just a short drive away.