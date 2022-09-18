B.C. municipal election 2022: Vernon results

Residents of Vernon, the largest community in the North Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Victor Cumming was elected mayor with 50 per cent of the vote. Darrin Taylor was second in the four-person race at 36.99 per cent.
Candidates
Mayor
Scott Anderson
Victor Cumming (incumbent)
Erik Olesen
Council
Jenelle Brewer
Teresa Durning (incumbent)
Kelly Fehr (incumbent)
Kari Gares (incumbent)
Brian Guy
Ross Hawse
Stephanie Hendy
Akbal Mund (incumbent)
Brian Quiring (incumbent)
Ed Stranks
Dawn Tucker
Patrick Vance
Andy Wylie
Population of municipality
44,519 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
The second-largest city in the Okanagan Valley, Vernon is located between Okanagan Lake, Kalamalka Lake and Swan Lake, with SilverStar Mountain Resort just a short drive away.
