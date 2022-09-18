B.C. municipal election 2022: Zeballos results

Send this page to someone via email

Zeballos residents will head to the polls on October 15 to vote in their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Julie Colborne will be acclaimed as mayor in 2022 after no one else stepped forward to run for the position. She was also acclaimed mayor in 2018.

Incumbent councillors Candace Faulkner, Barb Lewis were also acclaimed in 2018 along with newcomers Paul Brawn and Justin Janisse.

Lewis, Janisse and Coun. Ernie Smith are all seeking reelection this year.

Candidates

Mayor

Julie Colborne (Incumbent)

Council

Ronald Deck

Justin Janisse (Incumbent)

Jennifer John

Simon John

Barb Lewis (Incumbent)

Stacey Miller

Adrian O’Connor

Ernie Smith (Incumbent)

Angela Vincent

Population of municipality

126 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Zeballos is a small community on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. It sits at the end of the Zeballos River delta and the tip of the Zeballos Inlet. The community is accessible from Highway 19 and is about 200 kilometres from Campbell River.

