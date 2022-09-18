B.C. municipal election 2022: Whistler results

Whistler residents will head to the polls on October 15 to vote in their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Jack Crompton was acclaimed mayor in 2018, after running unopposed. He is running again in 2022 and will face two challengers, taxi operator Marcus Culver and recycling supervisor Brian Walker.
Incumbent councillors Jen Ford, John Grills and Cathy Jewett were re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Arthur De Jong, Duane Jackson and Ralph Forsyth.
Ford, Jewett, De Jong and Forsyth are all up for re-election in 2022, along with a slew of newcomers including Jessie Morden, daughter of former mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden.
Candidates
Mayor
Jack Crompton (Incumbent)
Marcus Culver
Brian Walker
Council
Anthony Butt
Arthur De Jong (Incumbent)
Jen Ford (Incumbent)
Ralph Forsyth (Incumbent)
Tina James
Gordon Jeffrey
Cathy Jewett (Incumbent)
Brendan Ladner
Curtis Lapadat
Melinda Lopez
Ronda Millikin
Jessie Morden
Jeff Murl
Gabriel Pliska
Sarah Rush
Dawn Titus
Population of municipality
13,982 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Resort Municipality of Whistler is located along Highway 99 about 100 kilometres north of Vancouver, between Squamish and Pemberton.
