B.C. municipal election 2022: Williams Lake results

Residents of Williams Lake will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Voters will be deciding on a mayor and six councillors.

Incumbent Mayor Walt Cobb won the 2018 election with more than 61 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Mayor

Walt Cobb (incumbent)

Kerry Cook

Surinderpal Rathor

Jason Ryll

Council

Sheila Boehm (incumbent)

Ivan Bonnell (incumbent)

Marnie Brenner (incumbent)

Angie Delainey

Joan Flaspohler

Jazmyn Lyons

Michael Moses

Scott Nelson (incumbent)

John Pickford

Craig Smith (incumbent)

Population of municipality

10,947 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Williams Lake is a city in B.C.’s central interior, about 240 kilometres south of Prince George on Highway 97.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.