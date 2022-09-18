B.C. municipal election 2022: Williams Lake results

Residents of Williams Lake will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Voters will be deciding on a mayor and six councillors.
Incumbent Mayor Walt Cobb won the 2018 election with more than 61 per cent of the vote.
Candidates
Mayor
Walt Cobb (incumbent)
Kerry Cook
Surinderpal Rathor
Jason Ryll
Council
Sheila Boehm (incumbent)
Ivan Bonnell (incumbent)
Marnie Brenner (incumbent)
Angie Delainey
Joan Flaspohler
Jazmyn Lyons
Michael Moses
Scott Nelson (incumbent)
John Pickford
Craig Smith (incumbent)
Population of municipality
10,947 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Williams Lake is a city in B.C.’s central interior, about 240 kilometres south of Prince George on Highway 97.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
