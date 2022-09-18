Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Abbotsford results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Residents of Abbotsford will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

After more than a decade on council, including eight years as mayor, and leading the community through a flooding disaster last year, Henry Braun has decided to step down and not seek re-election. In his place, the people of Abbotsford have several candidates with both new and familiar faces.

Candidates

Mayor

Troy Gaspar

D. Paul Pellikaan

Ross Siemens

Manjit Sohi

Council 

Jas Anand

Les Barkman (Incumbent)

Sandy Blue (Incumbent)

Kelly Chahal (Incumbent)

Patricia Driessen

David Evans

Tim Felger

Reann Gasper

Simon Gibson

Dave Loewen (Incumbent)

David McLauren

Alex Mitchell

Amritpal Mund

Tom Norton (Thomas Edward Norton)

Steve Pimm (Steven William Pimm)

Patricia Ross (Incumbent)

Bharathi Sandhu

Dave Sidhu (Incumbent)

Gurnoor Sidhu

Dao Tran

Mark Warkentin

Population of municipality

153,524 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Abbotsford sits south of the Fraser River, across from communities including Mission and Hatzic. Langley Township is its neighbour to the west, Chilliwack its neighbour to the east. Abbotsford shares a southern border with the United States; it is where the Sumas border crossing is located.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

