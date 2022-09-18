B.C. municipal election 2022: Abbotsford results

Residents of Abbotsford will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
After more than a decade on council, including eight years as mayor, and leading the community through a flooding disaster last year, Henry Braun has decided to step down and not seek re-election. In his place, the people of Abbotsford have several candidates with both new and familiar faces.
Candidates
Mayor
Troy Gaspar
D. Paul Pellikaan
Ross Siemens
Manjit Sohi
Council
Jas Anand
Les Barkman (Incumbent)
Sandy Blue (Incumbent)
Kelly Chahal (Incumbent)
Patricia Driessen
David Evans
Tim Felger
Reann Gasper
Simon Gibson
Dave Loewen (Incumbent)
David McLauren
Alex Mitchell
Amritpal Mund
Tom Norton (Thomas Edward Norton)
Steve Pimm (Steven William Pimm)
Patricia Ross (Incumbent)
Bharathi Sandhu
Dave Sidhu (Incumbent)
Gurnoor Sidhu
Dao Tran
Mark Warkentin
Population of municipality
153,524 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Located in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Abbotsford sits south of the Fraser River, across from communities including Mission and Hatzic. Langley Township is its neighbour to the west, Chilliwack its neighbour to the east. Abbotsford shares a southern border with the United States; it is where the Sumas border crossing is located.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
