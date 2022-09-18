B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Moody results

Send this page to someone via email

The people of Port Moody will be voting for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Rob Vagramov beat out Mike Clay in 2018 to take the mayor’s chair, however he is not seeking a second term at the helm following a tumultuous four years at City Hall.

Instead, councillors Meghan Lahti and Steve Milani will go head-to-head to become the new mayor with very different agendas.

Port Moody residents will have plenty of options for councillors, both new and those seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Meghan Lahti

Steve Milani

Council

Samantha Agtarap

Richard Biedka

Dustin Chelen

Johann Contreras

Eric Davis

Diana Dilworth (Incumbent)

Barbara Junker

Kyla Knowles

Amy Lubik (Incumbent)

Haven Lurbiecki

Hunter Madsen (Incumbent)

Callan Morrison

Dawn Slykhuis

David Stuart

Population of municipality

33,535 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Moody is a city located at the easternmost point of Burrard Inlet, west of Coquitlam and north of Burnaby.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.