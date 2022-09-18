B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Moody results

The people of Port Moody will be voting for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Rob Vagramov beat out Mike Clay in 2018 to take the mayor’s chair, however he is not seeking a second term at the helm following a tumultuous four years at City Hall.
Instead, councillors Meghan Lahti and Steve Milani will go head-to-head to become the new mayor with very different agendas.
Port Moody residents will have plenty of options for councillors, both new and those seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Meghan Lahti
Steve Milani
Council
Samantha Agtarap
Richard Biedka
Dustin Chelen
Johann Contreras
Eric Davis
Diana Dilworth (Incumbent)
Barbara Junker
Kyla Knowles
Amy Lubik (Incumbent)
Haven Lurbiecki
Hunter Madsen (Incumbent)
Callan Morrison
Dawn Slykhuis
David Stuart
Population of municipality
33,535 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Port Moody is a city located at the easternmost point of Burrard Inlet, west of Coquitlam and north of Burnaby.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
