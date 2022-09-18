Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Sparwood results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Sparwood's welcome sign. View image in full screen
Sparwood's welcome sign. Wikimedia Commons user Andybremner2012

Sparwood residents will join communities across B.C. on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

David Wilks is seeking another term. He faces former councillor and mayoral candidate Hungry Baytaluke.

The people of Sparwood will also have to vote on two referendum questions:

Are you in favour of Fire Hall #2 Loan Authorization Borrowing Bylaw 1298, 2022 to authorize the District of Sparwood to borrow up to $3 million, with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years in order to finance the renovation and expansion of Fire Hall #2 located at 1391 Ponderosa Drive?”

Are you in favour of Multi-Purpose Facility Loan Authorization Borrowing Bylaw 1300, 2022 to authorize the District of Sparwood to borrow up to $15 million, with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years in order to finance the construction of a new Multi-purpose Facility?

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Mayor

Hungry J Baytaluke (Harold J. Baytaluke)

David J Wilks (Incumbent)

Council 

Sam Atwal (Satnam Atwal)

John D Baher (John David Baher) (Incumbent)

Amy E Cardozo (Amy Elizabeth Cardozo) (Incumbent)

Jason Christensen (Incumbent)

Steven Kallies (Steven Kallies)

Ralph L Lovatt (Ralph Leslie Lovatt)

Chris K Nand (Christopher Nand)

Sonny G Saad (Ronald Saad) (Incumbent)

Rose Sharma (Saroj Rose Sharma)

Population of municipality

4,148 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The District of Sparwood is located along the Elk River near B.C.’s border with Alberta, and about 30 kilometres north of Fernie.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagSparwood tagsparwood election tagSparwood B.C. tagSparwood election 2022 tagSparwood election results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers