B.C. municipal election 2022: Sparwood results

Sparwood residents will join communities across B.C. on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

David Wilks is seeking another term. He faces former councillor and mayoral candidate Hungry Baytaluke.

The people of Sparwood will also have to vote on two referendum questions:

Are you in favour of Fire Hall #2 Loan Authorization Borrowing Bylaw 1298, 2022 to authorize the District of Sparwood to borrow up to $3 million, with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years in order to finance the renovation and expansion of Fire Hall #2 located at 1391 Ponderosa Drive?”

Are you in favour of Multi-Purpose Facility Loan Authorization Borrowing Bylaw 1300, 2022 to authorize the District of Sparwood to borrow up to $15 million, with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years in order to finance the construction of a new Multi-purpose Facility?

Candidates

Mayor

Hungry J Baytaluke (Harold J. Baytaluke)

David J Wilks (Incumbent)

Council

Sam Atwal (Satnam Atwal)

John D Baher (John David Baher) (Incumbent)

Amy E Cardozo (Amy Elizabeth Cardozo) (Incumbent)

Jason Christensen (Incumbent)

Steven Kallies (Steven Kallies)

Ralph L Lovatt (Ralph Leslie Lovatt)

Chris K Nand (Christopher Nand)

Sonny G Saad (Ronald Saad) (Incumbent)

Rose Sharma (Saroj Rose Sharma)

Population of municipality

4,148 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The District of Sparwood is located along the Elk River near B.C.’s border with Alberta, and about 30 kilometres north of Fernie.

