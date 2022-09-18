B.C. municipal election 2022: North Vancouver (District) results

Residents in the District of North Vancouver will vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Coun. Mike Bond is running against incumbent Mike Little for the mayor’s job. Five of the six current councillors are running again as well, with only Megan Curren not returning.
Voters hoping to get to know the candidates will have the opportunity at several events lined up in the community, including an all-candidates virtual forum and “speed-candidating” event.
Candidates
Mayor
Coun. Mathew Bond
Mike Little (incumbent)
Council
Jordan Back (incumbent)
Trey Bell
Betty Forbes (incumbent)
Jim M Hanson (incumbent)
Harrison Johnston
Herman Mah
Lisa Muri (incumbent)
Catherine Pope
Greg Robins
Peter Teevan
Thomas Tofigh
Clayton Welwood
Population of municipality
88,168 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
All around the City of North Vancouver is where you’ll find the District, whose boundaries stretch west to east from around Capilano River Regional Park to the Indian Arm. The City of North Vancouver formed its own municipality in 1907, separate from the district.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
