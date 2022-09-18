B.C. municipal election 2022: North Vancouver (District) results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the District of North Vancouver will vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Coun. Mike Bond is running against incumbent Mike Little for the mayor’s job. Five of the six current councillors are running again as well, with only Megan Curren not returning.

Voters hoping to get to know the candidates will have the opportunity at several events lined up in the community, including an all-candidates virtual forum and “speed-candidating” event.

Candidates

Mayor

Coun. Mathew Bond

Mike Little (incumbent)

Council

Jordan Back (incumbent)

Trey Bell

Betty Forbes (incumbent)

Jim M Hanson (incumbent)

Harrison Johnston

Herman Mah

Lisa Muri (incumbent)

Catherine Pope

Greg Robins

Peter Teevan

Thomas Tofigh

Clayton Welwood

Population of municipality

88,168 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

All around the City of North Vancouver is where you’ll find the District, whose boundaries stretch west to east from around Capilano River Regional Park to the Indian Arm. The City of North Vancouver formed its own municipality in 1907, separate from the district.

