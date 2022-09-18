B.C. municipal election 2022: Kamloops results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the City of Kamloops, which will be hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup next spring, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Kenneth Christian was re-elected with nearly 87 per cent of the vote. A former city councillor, Christian was first elected as mayor in 2017 when a September byelection was held to replace former mayor Peter Milobar, who’s now the MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.

For this election, though, Christian isn’t seeking re-election after spending 29 years in public office.

Candidates

Mayor

Ray Dhaliwal

Dieter Dudy

Reid Hamer-Jackson

Sadie Hunter

Arjun H. Singh

Council

Jamie Allen

Dale Bass (incumbent)

Nancy Bepple

Bonnie Cleland

George Dersch

Dennis Giesbrecht

Mac Gordon

Kelly Hall

Stephen Karpuk

Caroline F. King

Francois Lambert

Darrell LaRiviere

Margot Middleton

Daphane Nelson

Katie Neustaeter

Mike O’Reilly (incumbent)

Jordan Proctor

Jesse Ritcey

Reo Rocheleau

Taj Sandur

Bill Sarai (incumbent)

Darpan Sharma

Randy Sunderman

Population of municipality

97,902 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Kamloops is located where the North and South Thompson Rivers meet, in the Thompson-Nicola region.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.