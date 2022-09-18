B.C. municipal election 2022: Kamloops results

Residents in the City of Kamloops, which will be hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup next spring, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Kenneth Christian was re-elected with nearly 87 per cent of the vote. A former city councillor, Christian was first elected as mayor in 2017 when a September byelection was held to replace former mayor Peter Milobar, who’s now the MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.
For this election, though, Christian isn’t seeking re-election after spending 29 years in public office.
Candidates
Mayor
Ray Dhaliwal
Dieter Dudy
Reid Hamer-Jackson
Sadie Hunter
Arjun H. Singh
Council
Jamie Allen
Dale Bass (incumbent)
Nancy Bepple
Bonnie Cleland
George Dersch
Dennis Giesbrecht
Mac Gordon
Kelly Hall
Stephen Karpuk
Caroline F. King
Francois Lambert
Darrell LaRiviere
Margot Middleton
Daphane Nelson
Katie Neustaeter
Mike O’Reilly (incumbent)
Jordan Proctor
Jesse Ritcey
Reo Rocheleau
Taj Sandur
Bill Sarai (incumbent)
Darpan Sharma
Randy Sunderman
Population of municipality
97,902 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Kamloops is located where the North and South Thompson Rivers meet, in the Thompson-Nicola region.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
