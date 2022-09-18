Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: 100 Mile House results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
100 Mile House is seen in this photo.
100 Mile House is seen in this photo. District of 100 Mile House.

Residents of 100 Mile House will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect four councillors and a school trustee in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Coun. Maureen Pinkney has become the new mayor by acclimation after incumbent Mitch Campsall chose not to run again.

Candidates

Mayor

Maureen Pinkney (acclaimed)

Council 

Ralph Fossum (incumbent)

Donna Barnett

Chris Pettman (incumbent)

Annemarie Byers

Dave Mingo (incumbent)

Amanda Patterson

Jenni Guimond

Population of municipality

1,928 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in B.C.’s South Cariboo region, 100 Mile House can be found between the Rocky Mountain and Coastal mountain ranges.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

