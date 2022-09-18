B.C. municipal election 2022: Harrison Hot Springs results

People living in Harrison Hot Springs will vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Residents will be voting for a mayor and four councillors.
Mayor Leo Facio is not running again for mayor, but instead for council.
Candidates
Mayor
John Allen
Samantha Piper
Ed Wood
Council
John Buckley
Cathy Christiansen
Leo Facio
Leslie Ghezesan
Allan Jackson
Michie Vidal
Population of municipality
1,905 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The southern end of Harrison Lake is where you’ll find Harrison Hot Springs, about 30 kilometres from Chilliwack in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
