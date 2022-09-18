Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Harrison Hot Springs results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Harrison Hot Springs. View image in full screen
Harrison Hot Springs. Darren Francis

People living in Harrison Hot Springs will vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Residents will be voting for a mayor and four councillors.

Mayor Leo Facio is not running again for mayor, but instead for council.

Candidates

Mayor

John Allen

Samantha Piper

Ed Wood

Council 

John Buckley

Cathy Christiansen

Leo Facio

Leslie Ghezesan

Allan Jackson

Michie Vidal

Population of municipality

1,905 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The southern end of Harrison Lake is where you’ll find Harrison Hot Springs, about 30 kilometres from Chilliwack in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

