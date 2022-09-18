B.C. municipal election 2022: Princeton results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Princeton will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and four councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Popular Mayor Spencer Coyne is looking to repeat his victory in 2018, where he captured more than 68 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Mayor

Spencer Coyne (incumbent)

Doug Pateman

Council

George Elliot (incumbent)

Barb Gould (incumbent)

Bob Long

Randy McLean (incumbent)

Arone Sheriland

Tyler Willis (incumbent)

Population of municipality

2,894 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Princeton is in B.C.’s Similkameen region in the Okanagan, about 67 kilometres from Hope.

