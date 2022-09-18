B.C. municipal election 2022: Princeton results

Residents in Princeton will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and four councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Popular Mayor Spencer Coyne is looking to repeat his victory in 2018, where he captured more than 68 per cent of the vote.
Candidates
Mayor
Spencer Coyne (incumbent)
Doug Pateman
Council
George Elliot (incumbent)
Barb Gould (incumbent)
Bob Long
Randy McLean (incumbent)
Arone Sheriland
Tyler Willis (incumbent)
Population of municipality
2,894 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Princeton is in B.C.’s Similkameen region in the Okanagan, about 67 kilometres from Hope.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
